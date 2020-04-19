‘Married At First Sight’ 2020: Derek Ignored His Gut About Katie’s Ex

“Married at First Sight” participants are usually on the show because they feel like all the other options haven’t worked for them. Katie Conrad, however, had an ex-boyfriend that suddenly revealed his feelings for her just before her wedding. It’s safe to say that made her new husband Derek Sherman uncomfortable, but he wanted to trust the Lifetime reality show’s experts.

“I wanted to believe in the process, so I threw out any expectations I had and ignored anything my gut told me,” Derek told InTouch. “Because at the end of the day, maybe the reason I haven’t found love yet is because I was looking for the wrong things.”

Still, fans know that he couldn’t totally ignore her ex throughout “Married At First Sight” Season 10. Derek felt like he was in competition with her former flame.

“Katie’s feelings for her ‘ex’ still played a major role in our marriage,” Derek explained. “[It was] to the point where I felt like … I was constantly being compared to him.”

Derek and Katie decided to keep working through their issues and chose to stay together on Decision Day. However, the constant reminders of her ex were definitely hurting their relationship.

In fact, that’s why fans think they might not be together today. Wednesday’s “Married at First Sight” reunion will check in with all the couples five months after filming, and the trailer showed Derek seemingly talking about Katie admitting to an affair.

Meanwhile, Derek’s recent interview also featured him pointing out some major flaws in their marriage. “There are still some things I’m trying to figure out, such as her unwillingness to support me in my dreams, our varying sense of humor and our inability to not argue every other day, LOL,” he noted.

Did Katie and Derek get divorced? Well, bringing up “her unwillingness to support” her husband doesn’t exactly make it sound like they’re living happily ever after. However, fans will have to tune in to the reunion on Wednesday to see if Derek and Katie are still together or broken up. The “Married at First Sight” reunion airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.