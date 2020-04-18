Married At First Sight: Seb Guilhaus makes announcement to Elizabeth Sobinoff and group at finale

Married At First Sight’s Seb Guilhaus cried in front of ‘wife’ Elizabeth Sobinoff before making a very unexpected announcement to their co-stars at Sunday’s finale.

The 30-year-old said he can’t ‘sit on a pedestal’ and gush over their relationship in front of the group, when the rest of the casts’ ‘marriages’ are over.

‘Um, before I celebrate this and where we’re at, which is amazing, can I just address everybody that’s here, please?’ said Seb, as he first started tearing up.

Seb continued: ‘I’ve just sat and been overwhelmed with emotion because I’ve listened to so much hardship and what you’ve all gone through.

‘Individually, you’re all such powerful, beautiful and intellectual people in your own rights – and although you haven’t had the compatibility, this is an experiment.

‘We’ve found something fantastic, but individually you’re going to find someone and succeed, and you’re all brilliant. I can’t just come up here and sit on a pedestal, I can’t do that to you.’

He was applauded by the group, who couldn’t be happier for him and Elizabeth.

They all then watched footage back of Elizabeth and Seb’s fairytale romance.

Afterwards, Elizabeth gushed: ‘He’s just everything right now. I’m definitely falling in love – the experiment worked and I don’t want to lose him.

‘So we’re going to be moving in together and continue building our relationship as there’s so much more there. I’ve come this far and don’t want to lose that.’

During Sunday’s season finale, Elizabeth and Seb were one of the only two remaining couples, alongside Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic.

Daily Mail Australia previously reported that Ivan and Aleks split shortly after filming the season finale in Sydney on January 16.

Elizabeth first appeared on the show last year where she ‘married’ Sam Ball, who went on to cheat on her with co-star Ines Basic.