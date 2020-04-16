Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan finally split up

Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan finally split up during Sunday’s season finale, after both being accused of cheating on each other.

Stacey, 26, said they ended their romance after Tuesday’s reunion dinner party as Michael, 28, doubted her denial over sleeping with co-star Mikey Pembroke.

Meanwhile, Michael continued to deny kissing Hayley Vernon, with the season then coming to an abrupt end with no actual conclusion to both cheating scandals.

Before sitting in front of the experts, Michael was asked about his kiss with Hayley.

‘I legitimately was paralytic that night and can not remember,’ he recalled, with the kiss alleged to have taken place during an 11-day production break in October.

Vanessa Romito, who was partying with Hayley and Michael on the night in question, added: ‘You guys were hooking up long enough that you would have remembered. It wasn’t a quick pash, mate. Chris [Nicholls] was standing right next to me.’

Chris, who was ‘married’ to Vanessa, responded: ‘No, I wasn’t. I saw Michael standing over Hayley dancing, I never saw them touch lips. I’m sticking by that.’

Hayley, who admitted to the kiss straight away, then addressed Stacey directly.

She said: ‘Stacey, you’re a smart girl, and you know what happened. You just love love so much and really wanted to see the best in him.

‘I think you’re looking at this thing through rose coloured glasses – but you know in your heart of hearts what happened.’

As Stacey and Michael went to sit in front of the relationship experts, she said the most recent accusations that she slept with Mikey had led to them splitting up.

‘From my perspective it was mutual. I felt there was doubt, there was so much doubt. And after everything that I endured, I always saw myself as a loyal partner,’ she said.

‘I always had his back. But there’s doubt, no trust and that’s that.’

Michael added: ‘If it is true, I can handle the truth – but what I can’t handle is the lies.’

The relationship experts moved on to the subject of Stacey’s rumoured infidelity.

Mikey once again claimed he slept with Stacey, saying: ‘For me to sit here and be the reason for your split it makes me emotional because I did the wrong thing.

‘But for all I knew Michael and Stacey weren’t getting on and he’d moved out. I didn’t think you guys would end up back together. I really thought you guys were done.’

Stacey hit back: ‘We never had a one night stand Mikey. We were friends, you were there for me and I told Michael that. What do I have to gain [from lying]?’

Michael concluded their time on the show by explaining that although he’s still ‘in love’ with Stacey, there’s too much doubt between them to reconcile.

Whereas she is unsure if he kissed Hayley, he’s unsure if she slept with Mikey.

Meanwhile, returning bride Elizabeth Sobinoff finally received her fairytale ending with hunky Seb Guilhaus.

‘He’s just everything right now. I’m definitely falling in love – the experiment worked and I don’t want to lose him,’ she gushed at the finale.

‘So we’re going to be moving in together and continue building our relationship as there’s so much more there. I’ve come this far and don’t want to lose that.’

Elizabeth words came after the personal trainer poured his heart out to the other unlucky-in-love participants.

‘Um, before I celebrate this and where we’re at, which is amazing, can I just address everybody that’s here, please?’ said Seb, as he started to tear up.

‘I’ve just sat and been overwhelmed with emotion because I’ve listened to so much hardship and what you’ve all gone through.

‘Individually, you’re all such powerful, beautiful and intellectual people in your own rights – and although you haven’t had the compatibility, this is an experiment.

‘We’ve found something fantastic, but individually you’re going to find someone and succeed, and you’re all brilliant. I can’t just come up here and sit on a pedestal, I can’t do that to you,’ the buff blond concluded.

Seb was applauded by the group, who couldn’t be happier for him and Elizabeth.