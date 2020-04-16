Married At First Sight star Poppy Jennings mocks expert Dr Trisha Stratford in clip

Married At First Sight star Poppy Jennings has taken aim at the show’s expert Dr Trisha Stratford in a bizarre new video.

The 38-year-old posted on Instagram just hours ahead of the finale on Sunday night, poking fun at the New Zealand professional.

‘Hello everyone, it’s Trish here once again,’ Poppy said in a fake accent.

She then continued: ‘You might be aware that MAFS is coming to an end tonight.

‘This may be very difficult news for some people to deal with considering they were using the program to help them get to sleep every night due to the fact it was extremely boring.’

‘Might I suggest, in replacement of the show, taking up a small drug habit.

‘I find that valium may help, but you might want to consult your doctor – or an expert – as it may decrease your levels of intimacy.’

Poppy offered advice to anyone who wanted to find love on reality TV.

‘Might I suggest that you first throw yourself in front of a truck, get intimate with a swarm of bees or stick pens in your eyes,’ she said.

‘As you may find these experiences much more enjoying than losing all your dignity in a public forum and being relentlessly bullied.’

Poppy was paired with single dad Luke Eglin on the series, with the couple leaving the experiment early.

The photographer has been open about her intense dislike for the series, telling as much to Nova’s Finding a Unicorn podcast this month.

‘I’d rather step on Lego than go on that show again,’ she said, adding that appearing on the hit show caused her ‘mental trauma’.

Poppy said the way she was portrayed on the Channel Nine reality series was ‘so inaccurate’, which left her feeling ‘angry’.

‘It’s like watching this part of your life and then there’s so much missing from it, and it doesn’t make sense,’ she explained.