Married At First Sight: Truth about Mishel Karen and Steve Burley 

Married At First Sight’s Mishel Karen and Steve Burley lived separate lives while filming the show in Sydney last year.

In October, the couple were even pictured passing each other in the street as if they were strangers.

Daily Mail Australia’s exclusive photos cast doubt on how much time the pair actually spent working on their ‘marriage’ when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Mishel was seen leaving their apartment and heading out for lunch on Clarence Street in Sydney’s CBD on October 28.

She looked stunned when Steve walked past her, returning with his own lunch.

They shared an awkward-looking exchange before heading in opposite directions, and appeared to have no chemistry whatsoever.

An onlooker said: ‘It was like they were old acquaintances bumping into each other, not a couple. Steve looked like he tried to avoid her.’

Steve and Mishel were pictured together in public on a few occasions during filming last year, but they rarely looked happy.

During Daily Mail Australia’s three-month stakeout of the MAFS apartment building, they were only spotted smiling once, on October 22.

It comes as Steve’s lack of attraction towards Mishel causes issues on the show.

On Sunday’s episode, Mishel, 49, was upset when Steve didn’t try it on with her after finally agreeing to sleep in the same bed as his ‘wife’.

Rather than hugging or kissing, he gave her a quick peck before falling asleep.