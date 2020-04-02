Married At First Sight: Vanessa Romito’s demand to producers at the reunion

Married At First Sight’s Vanessa Romito threatened to pull out of the girls’ night just hours before filming last year – despite the episode being centered around her.

After she landed in Sydney Airport on November 26th ahead of filming, she was willing to fly straight back to Perth unless her one single demand to producers was met.

‘Vanessa made it clear to bosses that she would only stay if they guaranteed she wouldn’t have to see Chris [Nicholls, her ex-‘husband’] under any circumstances,’ a source close to the show told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

The insider continued: ‘None of the cast knew what was happening, why they were being brought back or who they’d be filming with. They were all quite tense.

‘By this point, Vanessa and Chris had been off the show for six weeks and no longer spoke to each other. She never wanted to see him again and made that known.’

In fact, there was so much mystery surrounding the girls’ and boys’ night reunions, Vanessa resorted to asking paparazzi in the airport what was happening – hoping they’d be able to provide some kind of answers.

‘She was panicking. The cast already had the dates for the actual reunion in January, and had no idea why they were doing another in November,’ the source added.

Daily Mail Australia understands that by this point, Vanessa had already moved on with her new boyfriend James – who she texted throughout the day for support.

The girls’ night reunion on Sunday was centered solely around Hayley Vernon’s cheating scandal with Stacey Hampton’s ‘husband’ Michael Goonan.

While the storyline had seemingly run its course several weeks ago, Vanessa returned to reveal she witnessed them kiss – and claimed to have video evidence.

Bizarrely, she later explained that she lied about having video evidence, but her claims and presence at the party proved to be a pivotal to the entire episode.

Last month, Vanessa and Chris’s ‘marriage’ abruptly ended and they quit the show.

There was no real context behind their exit, with Chris simply admitting he was no longer attracted to Vanessa – who is insecure over her struggles with acne.

The couple had minimal airtime up until they filmed their final scenes, and had appeared happy together just a couple of episodes prior.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.