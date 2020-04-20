Married At First Sight’s KC Osborne and Michael Goonan pack on the PDA in Melbourne

It’s the Married At First Sight couple swap no one saw coming.

And after keeping their relationship a secret for weeks, KC Osborne and Michael Goonan have finally made things official.

The lovebirds, who were originally paired with other people in the social experiment, kissed in public for the first time on Monday.

Michael, 29, who manages his family’s commercial ice business, was attending work meetings in Melbourne and KC, 31, was accompanying him.

He was previously partnered with Stacey Hampton on MAFS, but they broke up after the reunion dinner party in mid-January.

KC split from her ‘husband’, Drew Brauer, a few weeks after their final vows in December.

KC was dressed for Melbourne’s chilly climate in a black Burberry puffer jacket layered over a white plunging top and skinny jeans.

She accessorised her outfit with heeled booties, a pendant necklace and a black Givenchy handbag worth $2,500.

Michael, who has a young son from a previous marriage, was also dressed smartly in a grey checked blazer and black suit trousers.

The pair strolled down the street holding hands while sipping on takeaway coffees.

Michael chowed down on a takeaway meal, which he carried in a paper bag.

Afterwards, KC pulled out a small bottle of hand sanitiser and offered Michael a squirt of the liquid to clean his hands.

Their affectionate display came just hours after Married At First Sight’s finale aired on Sunday night.

On Monday, KC and Michael spoke to New Idea about their relationship, confirming they were indeed together after weeks of speculation.

In their first joint interview, the couple told the magazine they had been dating since early March and were self-isolating together in Melbourne.

They are planning to stay at Michael’s home for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their friendship began a week after filming the MAFS reunion three months ago.

After exchanging phone calls and texts, the pair eventually agreed to meet in Melbourne for a date.

Things soon became romantic and by the time of the COVID-19 crisis the pair had become inseparable and decided to self-quarantine together.

KC, a professional dancer who spent 10 years living in Los Angeles, has even met Michael’s young son.

‘It’s love,’ said Michael. ‘We have one hell of a journey ahead of us.’

Things are moving so fast, the couple have already discussed having children.

‘I think KC would be the best mum,’ said Michael. ‘[Our daughter will be] a little dancing pop star! We are excited to start the next chapter.’

KC told her ex-‘husband’, Drew, about her relationship with Michael several weeks ago and he was apparently supportive.

She explained: ‘I went for lunch with Drew after filming the Today show [on March 11] and he asked if the rumours were true.

‘I couldn’t lie to him, so I told him that we were dating. Drew was nothing but supportive and agreed to keep it a secret.’

Michael’s ex-‘wife’, Stacey, is said to be less than happy about the situation.

The law graduate, 26, had been friends with KC during the experiment and was apparently blindsided when she discovered her romance with Michael.

Stacey and Michael broke up the day before the MAFS season finale, which was filmed in mid-January.

The mother-of-two had been accused at the reunion dinner party of cheating with another groom, Mikey Pembroke, earlier in the season.

Michael wasn’t able to move past the allegations – which Stacey strongly denied – and their relationship fell apart.