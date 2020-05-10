Married At First Sight’s Stacey Hampton appears stressed as she emerges from Adelaide Airport

Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton was stopped by police at Adelaide Airport on Wednesday, and ordered to to self-quarantine for 14 days following an interstate trip to Melbourne.

The South Australia Police determined that the blonde law graduate was ‘not an essential traveller’ and was promptly given the orders.

Stacey, 26, insisted she had travelled home to Adelaide after visiting Melbourne for work purposes to discuss her emerging charity project.

She claimed there had been ‘a little hiccup’ at the airport due to state border closures, but insisted everything was ‘fine’ in the end.

‘I had an essential workers clearance form, which they didn’t realise I had, so I was fine. They had to look into my clearance, which was fine,’ she said.

But South Australia Police disputed this, telling Daily Mail on Wednesday: ‘SAPOL can confirm that a 26-year-old woman arriving from Melbourne was stopped at Adelaide Airport this afternoon.

‘Police determined that she was not an essential traveller and therefore she was issued with a direction to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.’

Stacey later said in response to this police statement: ‘This is incorrect. It was just over my form [and] whether or not it was essential.

‘Then I proceeded to collect my son from school.’

In South Australia, essential travellers are allowed to enter the state and continue as normal. Non-essential travellers need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Following her ‘hiccup’, Stacey was seen having a tense phone conversation as she emerged from the domestic terminal with her luggage.

The incident came shortly after she deleted her Instagram account, telling Daily Mail Australia she was fed up with the ‘negativity’.

Stacey’s followers had turned on her after she posted a throwback video of herself at the gym. Many of them mistakenly believed it was a recent clip and that she was flouting government advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey captioned the video on her Instagram Story: ‘Back to gym days.’

Despite making it clear the video was old, some fans were convinced she had only recently visited a packed gym – despite the fact all gyms have been ordered to close.

‘Everyone messaging me please read caption on my post prior. It says “back to gym days”. No gyms are open, it’s common knowledge I believe,’ she wrote.

Despite her clarification, Stacey couldn’t handle the backlash and deactivated her account in order to take a break from social media.

Stacey told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday: ‘I’ve deleted my Instagram for the moment. I’m just distancing myself from the negativity and all that comes with it.’

She said she wanted to focus more on her new charity, which aims to help women suffering from postnatal depression.

‘It’s a huge passion of mine,’ she said of the cause, adding that she had suffered from postnatal depression herself after giving birth to her two sons, Kosta and Kruz.

‘I’m just focusing on doing my charity and doing the right thing, and then you’ll probably see me back on Instagram soon at some point.’

Stacey added that while she ‘hopes’ to be back on Instagram soon, her charity is taking ‘priority’ in her life right now.

‘I just want to focus on the charity. That’s my main priority. And distancing myself away from the negativity,’ she said.

She said the ‘negativity’ on her Instagram was not coming from ‘online bullying’ but from from ‘other contestants’ whom she did not name.

‘I just want to be able to focus on the charity itself rather than everything else,’ she concluded.