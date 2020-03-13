Martin Brundle reveals how Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas felt after Mercedes F1 testing

Martin Brundle will front Sky Sports F1’s coverage of the 2020 season and he’s revealed how Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are shaping up.

Martin Brundle has lifted the lid on the mood at Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ impressive performance during pre-season testing last month. The Silver Arrows underlined their status as the team to beat in F1 as Bottas set the quickest lap time at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton’s only glitch came in the second week of testing, when an oil pressure anomaly saw his new W11 shut down to leave him stranded on track, and he otherwise shone. Brundle, who is a pundit for Sky Sports F1, was in Barcelona and got a feel for how Mercedes are shaping ahead of the 2020 season, which starts with the Australian Grand Prix this Sunday. And he’s revealed just how poised and primed to go Mercedes are, with Hamilton, Bottas and team principal Toto Wolff “calm and confident and relaxed”. “Mercedes look worryingly strong – stronger than last year,” Brundle told Express Sport. “I don’t know what the Italian word for sand-bagging is, but I hope that’s what Ferrari are doing.

“Red Bull look solid, very solid. A lot of continuity. The cars will just plug and play on the track. Relentless speed, reliability. The pack will close up. “Two exciting [new]races. New races with obviously Zandvoort and Vietnam – hopefully we go to these places. I just think the scene is set. “The cars will be the fastest ever and I’m expecting some pretty feisty racing. The midfield looks manic. “But I can’t [see past Mercedes]… having interviewed Lewis and Toto and Valtteri, they are so calm and confident and relaxed.”

Mercedes started off the 2019 F1 season with a bang as Bottas and Hamilton secured a one-two at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit. The reigning champions have shown just how keen they are to remain the sport’s top dogs by unveiling an innovative Dual Axis Steering (DAS) system. Brundle doesn’t think DAS will be a “game-changer”, but he’s a huge fan of Mercedes raising the bar of what’s possible once again. “Yeah, and it gives you something else to do,” Brundle said, when asked if such an innovation can give Hamilton and Bottas a psychological advantage over their rivals. “There’s a lot to do in the cars these days. We see how busy their steering wheels are, so the thought of actually moving the thing [backwards and forwards]as well for good measure.