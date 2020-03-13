Martin Lewis astonished as he praises Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘radical’ budget – ‘WOW’

MARTIN LEWIS has praised Chancellor Rishi Sunak for his “radical” budget to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus in the UK.

Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, reacted as Boris Johnson’s new Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £30billion funding boost across multiple sectors to limit the impact of coronavirus on the British public, the NHS and the UK economy for his 2020 Budget.

The financial journalist said the Tories were “pumping money into the real economy” after Mr Sunak revealed a £3,000 cash grant would be available for smaller businesses. He said Mr Sunak’s spending plans could prove the “economy is strong enough to splurge”. He posted on Twitter: “This is a radical budget – that added to the interest rate cut this morning; is as attempt to give full powered CPR to the faltering economy. #budget “Now wow, he’s announced helicopter money – dropping it from the sky.

“A £3,000 cash grant avaialble for smaller businesses. That literally is pumping money into the real economy. “A lot of spending going on and very little cutting. Either its hidden (the red book afterwards reveals a lot thats not in the speech) or they’ve decided economy has been strong enough to splurge. #Budget2020.” Mr Sunak stood up in parliament and promised to do “whatever it takes” to support the economy, unveiling a £30 billion stimulus plan.

He said: “I know how worried people are, worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security,” he told lawmakers. “And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and difficult times coming.” Mr Sunak, who has only been in the job for a month, announced a package of measures to help companies facing a cash-flow crunch, including a year-long suspension of a property tax paid by smaller firms.

Mr Lewis praised the Chancellor personally saying he was a “decent performer”. He tweeted: “OK he’s now moving into the political section – the post Brexit budget – we’ve seen an end to the less partisan ‘one nation pulling together’ now he’s doing the party political broadcast stuff. I have to say he’s a decent performer.” During his landmark Budget 2020 speech, Mr Sunak admitted the economy faced a “significant impact” from the spread of the virus, even if it was likely to be temporary. He said: “The challenge is this: There is likely to be a temporary disruption to our economy. “On the supply side, up to a fifth of the working age population could need to be off work at any one time.