Martin Lewis issues warning ahead of April energy bills changes – how you could save £300

MARTIN LEWIS has urged billpayers to be aware of ways they could potentially get better deals when it comes to their energy bills. The Money Saving Expert website’s founder made the comments after energy regulator Ofgem announced changes to the price cap for standard tariffs will take place in April 2020.

Ofgem announced today that the price cap for standard tariffs will drop by £17 per year to £1,162 per year, for someone with typical usage, from April 1, 2020. In addition to the reduction in the level of the default price cap, the level of the pre-payment meter cap will also fall by £17.

The cap protects around 15 million customers in total from being overcharged and they can save even more from shopping around, Ofgem said. Ofgem chief exec Jonathan Brearley said: “The default price cap is designed to protect consumers who do not switch from overpaying for their energy, whilst encouraging competition in the retail market. “Suppliers have been required to become more efficient and pass on savings to consumers. “In its first year, the cap is estimated to have saved consumers £1 billion on average on their energy bills and switching rates have hit record levels.

“Today’s announcement is further good news for the 15 million households covered by both price caps who will see their energy bills fall in April. “Households can reduce their energy bills further by shopping around for a better deal.” Ofgem said that switching away from a default tariff to a cheaper deal could save a typical household up to £305. The energy regulator added that households are encouraged to shop around in a bid to access these savings.

Following the news, Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com and its Cheap Energy Club, has urged members of the public to be aware of how shopping around could lead to potential savings. The financial journalist said that while some people may think they’re saving money via the price cap, billpayers can actually be losing out on better options. Mr Lewis, who often shares his money saving tips on ITV shows such as This Morning and Good Morning Britain, said: “This standard tariff price cut may illicit some mooted cheer, as millions of inactive customers will see their summer energy bills shaved down a touch. “Yet the saving is a hollow one. While the price cap is defined as a fair price, a fair price isn’t a good price. “If you think you’re doing well on it, actually you’re still ripping yourself off.

“The price cap may have fallen by a smidgeon, but the prices of the cheapest deals have plummeted, and are getting close to 2016 prices. “And the price cap is only for six months, while many of these cheap deals are one-year fixed rates, meaning you’re locked in on a low rate for longer.” He continued: “So while the new price cap rate from April is £1,162 a year for someone with typical usage, the market’s cheapest deals are a little under £800 for the same usage. “And even some ‘big six’ firms often have far cheaper deals available than their standard ‘price capped’ tariffs. “For example, British Gas currently has a one-year fixed tariff at £865 a year, which includes a year’s free boiler cover.