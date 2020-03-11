Martin Lewis: Millions could claim up to £1,150 – act now or risk missing out on big chunk

MARTIN LEWIS, the Money Saving Expert, shared his latest money saving tips on the ITV show This Morning yesterday. During the segment, the financial journalist explained how taxpayers could claim back a huge amount of money – but for some people, it came with a warning to act sooner rather than later.

Martin Lewis was on hand yesterday to offer This Morning viewers guidance on ways in which they be able to make their money go further. This included an explaination of how some couples may be able to save themselves £1,150 in tax via the Marriage Allowance.

His words came just weeks before the 2019/2020 tax year ends, with the new tax year beginning on April 6, 2020. The Money Saving Expert has said on the matter: “I’ve spoken about marriage tax allowance many times before; it’s where those who are married or in a civil partnership and one is a non-tax payer and the other a basic-rate 20 percent taxpayer, the non-taxpayer can apply to have 10 percent (£1,250 for this tax year) of their tax-free allowance shifted to the taxpayer. “This means £1,250 of income they were taxed on at 20 percent is now tax-free – a £250/year gain done via altering your tax code. “There are still over 2 million couples who are eligible and haven’t claimed.”

Mr Lewis went on to explain that its possible for eligible couples to backdate their claim, meaning they can get the tax relief for the previous four tax years – provided they were elgiible for the Marriage Allowance during these years. “But if you were eligible you can claim back up to four tax years – meaning currently a total of £1,150 and then once in you get it year after year. “So, if you were eligible in the 2015/2016 tax year you need to get your claim in before April 5. “Apply after, and you’ll only be able to go back as 2016/2017 tax year – so do it asap or miss out on £212.

“You can apply via the Gov.co.uk website and remember it’s the non-tax payer who must claim.” Mr Lewis added: “People are getting these in cheques, this is big money.” He continued: “Marriage Tax Allowance, if you’re a non-taxpayer married to a basic rate taxpayer, go and look this up.” It’s possible to calculate how much tax people could save as a couple.

This can be done using the Marriage Allowance calculator on the government website. Marriage Allowance: Who can apply? People can benefit from the Marriage Allowance if all of the following conditions apply: They’re married or in a civil partnership

They do not pay Income Tax or income is below their Personal Allowance (usually £12,500)

Their partner pays Income Tax at the basic rate, which usually means their income is between £12,501 and £50,000 before they receive Marriage Allowance.

A couple cannot claim Marriage Allowance if they’re living together but they’re not married or in a civil partnership. It’s possible to apply for Marriage Allowance online. In doing so, both people in the couple’s Personal Allowance will change. As such, both members of the couple will get a new tax code, and this will reflect the Marriage Allowance.

