Martin Lewis on the ‘big benefit’ of pension for children – how to get £720 savings boost

MARTIN LEWIS was back on the small screen tonight, co-hosting his self-titled ITV show the Martin Lewis Money Show with presenter Angellica Bell. What did the financial journalist have to say about children’s savings accounts and pension contributions?

Saving for the future is a habit which many people will get into, be that for a mortgage or for a significant pension in later life. Many will also look to save for little ones in their life, and tonight, Martin Lewis spoke about savings options for children during The Martin Lewis Money Show.

During the episode, he highlighted some of the best savings accounts for children and grandchildren at the moment. This included non-easy access options such as Junior cash ISAs with NS&I and Coventry Building Society, as well as the Halifax Children’s Regular Savings Accounts – a regular savings account which offers a 4.5 percent rate but has a limit of £100 per month. Mr Lewis also sat down with two parents, who were interested to know how they could help their youngsters end up with big savings in the future. He went through a number of options, and this included highlighting that mortgage payments and clearing debt should be their priority.

As well as detailing some of the regular savings accounts, Mr Lewis pointed out that savers who are in a comfortable financial position could consider paying into a pension for their little ones. “If you’re saving quite a lot of money you could start a pension,” he began. “You can put up to £3,600 a year into a pension for any child.” The financial journalist went on to explain: “The big benefit is even through they don’t earn, children still get the 20 percent tax relief. So you only put in £2,880 to give them £3,600.”

This means that while £3,600 can be paid into a pension for a child per tax year, 20 percent tax relief is automatically paid – up to £720. As such, paying in £2,880 per tax year would result in £3,600 gross. The money in a pension cannot be accessed until a person is 55 – or 57 from 2028 – meaning the pension savings would hopefully grow over this time, Mr Lewis explained. During the show, he said: “The point is because it’s going to be 50, 60 odd years before the money’ss taken – especially if you invest it – hopefully over that period stock markets tend to outperform other investments, it’s got a long time to grow.”

However, Mr Lewis did reiterate that the option might not be for everyone. He added: “It’s not something I would do unless you’re comfortable.” This financial move is something which NFU Mutual’s chartered financial planner Sean McCann, has also addressed. In December last year, he explained: “There are huge potential benefits to setting up a pension for a child. For every £80 you put in, the government will top it up with another £20. “The real benefit is in the length of time the money is invested and the power of compound growth.