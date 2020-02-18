Martin Lewis: This one choice you make with a mortgage could save you nearly four grand

MORTGAGES are likely to be the biggest payment commitment anyone could make in their lifetime. This week’s episode of the Martin Lewis Money Show detailed that advice for mortgages aren’t exclusively for young first time buyers. His tips this week could affect people across the mortgage spectrum.

One of his first meetings was with a gentleman, aged in his early fifties, who was looking to purchase a home outside of London for around £125,000. Martin Lewis proceeded to ask the man what his income was and he revealed that he earned between £18,000 – £21,000 a year. Mr Lewis detailed that it may be tough for him but: “It’s a good time to look for mortgages”. As he explained, a lot of mortgage providers these days do not work out what they can give based on multiples of salaries.

Many modern mortgage lenders focus on affordability tests instead. Mr Lewis suggested finding a mortgage broker who would be able to detail what options were available and the choice of what to do should be made from there. Interestingly, Martin Lewis advised the man to consider buying a home with a friend. He highlighted that mortgages do not need to be bought exclusively by couples. Buying with a friend is a good way to get on the ladder but Mr Lewis advises making sure a legal contract is set up.

Martin Lewis went on to meet a young woman who was applying for Jobs in Cardiff as her partner is also working in the City. The couple were aiming to purchase a house together and Martin stressed the concept of merging their ISAs. With Lifetime ISAs specifically, the size of the bonus received is higher when the amount in the pot is high. Merging two ISAs together makes sense for taking advantage of these bonuses. Affordability also came up again with Mr Lewis detailing that when applying for mortgages being frugal will pay off. Lenders want to see that their funds will be paid back effectively.

Martin Lewis went on to cover this in much more detail, he specifically pleaded with mortgage applicants to take one specific action. He detailed that one of the most important aspects of mortgage applications is the “loan to value ratio”. This ratio effectively means the more equity that a person has on their home, the lower the mortgage repayments will be. In comparing five percent deposits with 10 percent deposits Mr Lewis had this to say:

“Now, five percent deposit mortgages have got cheaper in recent years. Here they are, but id still try and push you, urge you to try and get to at least 10 percent because this has the biggest single drop.” He used a five year fixed rate mortgage and a two year fixed mortgage as an example. On a five year fixed rate mortgage a person would only pay £845 a month and a two year would be £785 with a 10 percent deposit. He continued: “That’s 60 quid cheaper, over the five years you’d save nearly four grand. So a first timer if you could wait a little bit longer to get over that boundary, great. If you’re remortgaging, if you had savings you could use to get over a boundary, really good stuff.