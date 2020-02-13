Martin Lewis: You may be owed £1150 – risk losing chunk of the money if you don’t act NOW

MARTIN LEWIS appeared on Good Morning Britain today, warning viewers that it may be that they could claim £1,150. However, there is a deadline for doing this, as the founder of the Money Saving Expert website explained.

Marriage Allowance: Who can apply?

Martin Lewis spoke on the ITV show Good Morning Britain today, sharing his money saving tips. Dedicating part of his section to couples who are married or in a civil partnership, he explained how people could claim a tax break which could be worth up to £1,150.

Mr Lewis was speaking about the Marriage Allowance. The Money Saving Expert founder has said: “I’ve mentioned before that if you’re married or in a civil partnership you can claim an easy tax break worth up to £1,150. “The marriage tax allowance is an allowance for married couples or those in a civil partnership where one is a non-tax payer and the other a basic-rate 20 percent taxpayer. “The non-taxpayer can apply to have 10 percent (£1,250 for this tax year) of their tax-free allowance shifted to the taxpayer.

“This means £1,250 of income they were taxed on at 20 percent is now tax-free – a £250 per year gain done via altering your tax code.” In addition to the current tax break which could potentially be worth £250 in the current tax year, it’s possible for some eligible couples to get a further amount of money. This is because it’s possible to claim back up to four years. “Plus, as long as you were eligible for that time, you can claim back up to four tax years,” Mr Lewis said. ]

“As this allowance started in 2015/16, that means if you don’t claim it by this April, you lose that first year’s allowance of £212 – so go quick.” “If you’re a non-taxpayer married to a taxpayer, it counts,” he said. “2.4million of you are eligible and misisng out.” The 2019 to 2020 tax year will end on April 5, 2020. It’s possible to calculate how much tax a person could save as a couple by using the “Marriage Allowance calculator” on the government website.

They do not pay Income Tax or their income is below their Personal Allowance (usually £12,500)

Their partner pays Income Tax at the basic rate, which usually means their income is between £12,501 and £50,000 before they receive Marriage Allowance.

It’s not possible to claim Marriage Allowance if a couple are living together but they’re not married or in a civil partnership. The government website points out that if a person or their partner were born before April 6, 1935, then they may benefit more as a couple by applying for Married Couple’s Allowance instead. It’s not possible to get Marriage Allowance and Married Couple’s Allowance at the same time. It’s possible to apply for Marriage Allowance online.

