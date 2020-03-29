Marvel Studio Artist Re-Imagines Ultron During The Time Of COVID-19

Marvel Studios artist Charlie Wen gave a little bit of comic relief when he re-imagined Marvel’s forever villain Ultron seated on a “mountain of toilet paper.” The artist, visibly out to give people a reason to smile during these trying times, made it appear as if the villain was hoarding the product like most panicking people.

This was apparently an attempt to explain where the missing toilet paper went, according to CBR. People have been hoarding them in preparation for self-quarantine. Wen had a sudden idea in the midst of everything that had been happening, posting Ultron as a safety mask-wearing, tissue-hoarding villain. Wen also left a reminder not to “go crazy” like Ultron did and to leave some tissue paper for everyone else.

The artist’s rendition of Ultron was the one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ultron was last seen in “Age of Ultron” where the Avengers banded together to stop the maniacal cyborg from taking over everything. Wen had created concept art for the film, concentrating on the demented AI. He said that, in light of everything that’s been happening, he happened to dust off an old design and give it the mask and the chest of tissue.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s “Age of Ultron” and other films can be seen on Disney’s Disney+ streaming service. According to Android Headlines, because of the current lockdown, sign-ups to the streaming service had more than tripled. That was in comparison to prior weeks when lockdowns were just starting.

Disney+ isn’t the only streaming service that’s seen a substantial rise in subscriptions. Netflix users increased by 47 percent, while HBO Now and Showtime also enjoyed 90 percent and 78 percent rise in subscribers, respectively. This amount, however, might also include free trials. That might have been the reason behind the sudden surge in user sign-ups for the HBO-backed streaming service.

With all those content avenues and a reminder from the big bad Ultron himself, people should adhere to government-mandated lockdown rules. After all, it’s not like they’ll have nothing to enjoy the idle time with.