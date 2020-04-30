Massive sinkhole opens up in a Melbourne park after the city was lashed with torrential rain

24 SHARES Share Tweet

A giant sinkhole has appeared in a suburban Melbourne park after torrential rain which along with a cold blast is set to spread to Sydney and Brisbane.

The 12-metre wide and five-metre deep hole on the corner of Childers Street and Park Cresent in Kew, east of of the city, opened up at about 3.15pm on Wednesday.

A local resident said the crater doubled in size within two hours, and has continued to expand as chunks of mud and turf collapsed around the edges.

Boroondara City Council officials and the State Emergency Service roped the area off but were unable to approach it in case someone fell in.

Carol Beary watched the sinkhole expand and told told the Herald Sun she had never seen anything like it.

‘It’s like something you see on television,’ she said.

‘When I saw the hole I nearly had a fit.’

The SES believe it is the result of a broken storm water pipe after the region was hit by heavy rain.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland could experience record cold and heavy falls as the strongest cold front of the year passes over the nation’s east coast.

Widespread falls of 10 to 20mm were recorded in parts of Victoria and southern NSW on Wednesday.

The heaviest rain fell in the mainland alps, where Thredbo picked up 80mm and Falls Creek, in the western part of Victoria, topped the table with 97mm.

Melbourne is set to experience its coldest April day since 1996 on Thursday, with highs of just 13C.

The city could get up to 25mm of rain this week, with flood warnings for Gippsland and the Riverina.

Sydney is set for an ‘incredibly cold’ end to the working week after rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds hit parts of the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects maximum temperatures to generally drop into the single digits and mid-teens on Friday, with gusty westerly winds exacerbating the chill.

Senior forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said a rain band stretching from the northwest to the southeast of NSW would move further east over the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Behind that we’re seeing more showers and more thunderstorm activity as the cold front moves through,’ Ms Woodhouse said in a video shared by the weather bureau on Wednesday.

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and damaging winds around the alpine peaks, the southwest slopes and parts of the ACT.

Another warning for damaging winds has also been issued for the Riverina region and parts of western NSW, and flood watch advisories are in place for a number of catchments along the western slopes.

Ms Woodhouse said temperatures would cool significantly on Thursday and Friday following the cold front.

‘Friday for most people is going to be one of the coldest days, with quite gusty westerly winds making it feel significantly colder,’ she said.

‘With maximum temperatures across the state generally either single digits or into the mid-teens in a few places, it’s going to be incredibly cold on Friday.’