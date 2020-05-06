MasterChef viewers notice fan-favourite Ben Ungermann was ‘noticeably absent from the gantry’

The circumstances leading to the arrest of MasterChef fan favourite Ben Ungermann during filming has been shrouded in mystery.

And it seems eagle-eyed fans of the show were quick to notice his absence and point it out during Thursday’s episode.

On Twitter, one wrote: ‘Ben is noticeably absent from the gantry tonight.’

Another fan said: ‘Is this the episode Ben has gone missing from or have I missed him on the gantry?’

‘I wonder if this is the episode directly after Ben U’s arrest and that’s the reason for the strange tension and crankiness going around tonight?’ commented a third.

‘Doesn’t look like Poh nor Ben are in attendance,’ another noticed, as someone questioned, ‘Anyone seen Ben Ungermann?’

It seems the fan questions and comments about Ben missing from the episode were valid.

In the episode, a shot looking down at the kitchen and the contestants on the gantry failed to show the noticeably tall and muscular ice cream aficionado.

Daily Mail Australia has approached Channel Ten for comment.

It comes after MasterChef Australia producers reportedly held crisis talks following Ben’s arrest over a personal matter during filming.

Executives called the show’s editors into an ’emergency meeting’ last month and told them to ‘cut him out the best you can’, according to New Idea last week.

The incident apparently came as a shock to network bosses, with a source saying: ‘No one could have imagined something like that would ever happen.’

Ben himself has acknowledged his infrequent appearances on screen, saying in an Instagram post that ‘it’s up to MasterChef’ what happens in the editing suite.

News of Ben’s arrest surfaced last month, prompting a spokesperson for Endemol Shine to issue a brief statement to the media.

‘We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment.’

They added that the arrest was of ‘a personal nature’.

Ben was a runner-up on the 2017 season and went on to appear as a guest on MasterChef Holland and MasterChef Indonesia.

He also runs the Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour with his brother, Danny.