Match in Africa TV channel: What channel is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal on?

The Match in Africa takes place today featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – but what TV channel is the tennis event on?

A record attendance of over 50,000 are expected to turn out to see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal compete in a charity match. The event is in aid of the Roger Federer Foundation and will take place at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa.

The Swiss star said Nadal “said yes right away” when asked to participate. But finding a date to stage the event proved difficult due to their hectic schedules. “We have been fighting over a date for the last two years so I finally got one out of him,” Federer added. “He wanted to do it earlier. We were both ready, but there was just too much going on with our schedules.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see Rafa arriving.” Both stars arrive in Cape Town empty-handed following the recent Australian Open. Novak Djokovic successfully defending his title in Melbourne to increase his Grand Slam tally to 17, two behind Nadal and three behind Federer. Nadal, though, has enjoyed sharing the limelight with his two rivals.

He said: “It’s amazing to be part of this historic moment of tennis. “There are a lot of things we are achieving that have never happened in the past. “I’m enjoying this process, enjoying being part of it, for me it’s such a privilege and an honour and I’m just trying to be ready to keep going.” Today’s event in Cape Town begins with a pro-celebrity doubles match at 5.30pm GMT.

What TV channel is the Match in Africa on? Eurosport 2 will be showing live coverage of the match throughout the UK. Fans can also stream the action via the Eurosport Player and on the channel’s website. New subscribers to Tennis TV can stream Federer vs Nadal for free. The match is scheduled to get underway at 6.30pm GMT.

Match in Africa latest odds Roger Federer – Evens Rafael Nadal – 4/5 Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “While there may not be anything on the line tonight, the exhibition match is expected to attract a record 50,000 crowd and neither of these legends will want to let the fans down. With Federer not looking in top shape in Melbourne, it’s Nadal who is slightly favoured for the win in Cape Town at odds of 4/5 with Federer at Evens.”



