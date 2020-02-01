Mats Wilander makes Roger Federer claim about Dominic Thiem ahead of Novak Djokovic final

Mats Wilander has compared Dominic Thiem to Roger Federer.

Dominic Thiem has been compared to Roger Federer by seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander. The Austrian is gearing up to face Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.

Thiem has beaten Djokovic in four of their last five meetings and he also knocked out world No 1 Rafael Nadal en route to the final. The world No 5 is clearly playing some of the tennis of his life and Wilander has attempted to explain why. The Swede reckons Thiem has taken a leaf out of Federer’s tactics book by mixing up his shots to leave opponents bamboozled. “I am really impressed with Dominic Thiem’s patience at times,” Wilander told Eurosport. “He comes forward and really mixes it up with variety.

“He is starting to become the complete tennis player, a little bit like Roger Federer in his tactics.” Thiem came from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals yesterday. “Thiem won that match because he was a little bit gutsier from the baseline,” Wilander added. “He played a little bit more aggressively.” Thiem will be the underdog when he goes head-to-head with Djokovic but he still rates his own chances of causing an upset.

“I think I have to keep a good balance,” Thiem said. “Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. “At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, hit that line perfectly in London. “Of course, going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he’s the favorite. “I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one.