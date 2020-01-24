Matt Baker: The One Show host left stunned after guest reacts to swipe ‘Excuse me?’

MATT BAKER, who hosts The One Show alongside Alex Jones, was seemingly left taken back after a guest reacted to the presenter’s cheeky swipe about her cooking live on-air.

Matt Baker, 42, was joined by his co-host Alex Jones, 42, on a recent episode of The One Show. The presenters were chatting to their guest Loyle Carner about his work with teenagers who suffer from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The rapper, whose real name is Ben Coyle-Larner, talked about his love of cooking and how he set up a cookery school to help teenagers. He was accompanied by three of his students, who all credited his classes in helping channel their mind. However, it was a teenager named Maya who was left shocked by presenter Matt’s comment, after he accidentally insulted her skills. “We are now joined by Maya, who we just saw in the film, plus two more of Loyle’s former students Hugo and Tyne are here as well,” the BBC frontman explained. “Welcome to our lovely little pizza parlour.”

His co-host Alex said: “That was a fantastic film, Loyle. What you’re doing is so inspiring. Lots of parents probably will watch that and they might identify with it and think, ‘I wonder if my child has it.’” The One Show host then asked her guest: “How were you diagnosed?” Loyle replied: “I was lucky. My mum was a teacher for kids with special educational needs so I was diagnosed when I was seven. I was diagnosed by her because she was seeing it every day. For me, it was important to help the kids around me and people who were younger than me to get a diagnosis as well. “Because it made a big impact and helped me lean towards the things that were beneficial and would cater to my brain as opposed to the things that may have been against it.”

People with ADHD can find it hard to concentrate or pay attention and they sometimes have difficulty controlling their behaviour, according to the NHS. Alex continued: “That was the lovely thing you talked about in the film. You talked about how [ADHD] had such negative connotations in terms of the destructiveness but actually if you channel it in the right way…look at you now.” The rapper humbly replied to Alex’s comments: “I’m getting there.” It was in this moment, the Countryfile host turned his attention to her cooking skills. Victoria Derbyshire ‘absolutely devastated’ show axed without warning[LATEST]

Matt commented: “No. You’re hugely successful,” as he turned to guest Maya and added: “Have you carried on with the cooking? Do you find it very therapeutic?” She nodded in agreement: “Yes. Definitely. When my family let me.” Matt replied: “Do they not always let you because of the taste?” To which Maya fired back: “Excuse me!” as she laughed, while an apologetic Matt attempted to correct himself.