Mauricio Pochettino backed to make quick return as Tottenham manager – ‘It could happen’

Tottenham are in a desperate run of form and former manager Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to make a sensational return.

Mauricio Pochettino could return to Tottenham to be manager again soon, claims former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara. Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham last November and replaced by Jose Mourinho within 24 hours. The Argentine has been out of work since after effectively being placed on gardening leave by the north London club.

Mourinho initially had a positive impact on Spurs but results have dipped considerably in recent weeks. His side have lost their last four matches in all competitions, culminating in the FA Cup penalty-shootout loss to Norwich on Wednesday. Former Tottenham striker Alan Brazil posed O’Hara a question about Pochettino on Thursday morning. “So where are we with Poch now? He’s not going to come back is he?” Brazil said on talkSPORT.

And O’Hara can see no reason why it would not happen. He responded: “He might [come back]. Why not? “Has is been done before? Of course it has. Why not? “He hasn’t got a job and he’s still loved by the Spurs fans, so potentially it could happen.” Man Utd backed to complete £160m double transfer, Harry Kane shock decision, Arsenal talks [BLOG]

Tottenham are currently without star forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son due to injury. But O’Hara is fed up with the excuses Mourinho has used for his team’s recent slump. “I’m getting a little bit sick and tired of the excuses that he’s coming out with,” the pundit added. “I’ve backed him where he’s lost Harry Kane and he’s lost Son and he’s trying to find a way to win and it hasn’t quite happened.

“But the negativity and the mentality of ‘let’s all feel sorry for us and we’ve got injuries, [Lucas] Moura wants to come off and [Steven] Bergwijn wants to come off, let’s all feel sorry for Tottenham’ – No, Come on. “You need to get results and you need to pick it up, you’ve still got a good enough squad there to beat Norwich and to get results. “Now there are no excuses left for Mourinho with bringing him in to win a trophy but gets knocked out by Norwich in the FA Cup – it kind of really puts the season into perspective with where we’re going. “I don’t think they’re going to get through against RB Leipzig [in the Champions League round-of-16]either, so it could be season over by next week.