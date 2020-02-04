Mauricio Pochettino begins Man Utd talks about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season

Manchester United are continuing to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for now as Mauricio Pochettino lingers in the background.

Manchester United have opened talks with Mauricio Pochettino about potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season, according to reports. Ed Woodward is expected to stand by the Norwegian for the remainder of the season before assessing the picture at the end of the campaign.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November and has already turned down a number of offers to return to management. It is believed that the Argentine is interested in the Old Trafford hot-seat, should it become available. According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Pochettino has already opened talks with United over potentially taking over next season. The report states that Pochettino is enthusiastic about starting next season in a new job.

He is also said to have demanded that he will have a say in transfers without the interference from those above. The Red Devils are also eyeing Massimiliano Allegri as an alternative. The Italian is out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season. Talks are set to continue between Pochettino and United, though, with Allegri on the backburner.

Solskjaer is set to continue as United boss for now, but doubts are lingering over whether he is the right man to lead the club forward. Pochettino recently remained coy when asked about where his next job might be despite confessing he would prefer to work in England or Spain. “For me I was so lucky to start my career as a manager at Espanyol in Barcelona and then to come to the Premier League to learn a different language and culture and I am a better person today,” Pochettino said at a LaLigaTV event. “I have more knowledge and had a great experience. The Premier League is the Premier League. “England and Spain are the two best leagues in the world.” United were beaten 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday and remain 30 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.