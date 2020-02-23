Mauricio Pochettino wants Man Utd job as the Glazers consider Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sack

Mauricio Pochettino is still out of a job after being sacked by Tottenham last year.

Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is still hoping he can become the next Manchester United manager. The Argentine was sacked by Spurs in November after a run of poor results compounded their tough start to the season.

Pochettino was linked with a move to United last season when Solskjaer was appointed on a caretaker basis and then permanently. And after reaching the Champions League final with Tottenham, his stock rose – but months later he was sacked by Spurs following a poor start to the season. Current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under pressure this season because of the club’s poor form. JUST IN: Man Utd offered £100m transfer hope, Liverpool stance on £80m deal

Owners the Glazers want United to finish in the Champions League spots come the end of the campaign. But United are eighth in the league, six points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who they face on February 17. Solskjaer's future could very much depend on whether United make the top four this season.

And according to the Sunday People, Pochettino is still interested in taking the United job if it is offered to him. He’s said to have told his friends that he is just taking time off to refuel before getting back into management. The People also say that that one big worry for Solskjaer is that the Glazers are getting a little antsy over his position at the club. Big club sponsors Adidas and Chevrolet are thought to have clauses in their contracts related to the Champions League.

And if United don’t make the top four, they are less likely to invest the same money into the Red Devils that they currently do. Pochettino, meanwhile, is remaining patient, with the Glazers obviously aware that he’s available until the end of the season. The summer is when Pochettino will likely begin to decide on his next move, but the Glazers probably won’t move for him unless United suffer a torrid end to the season. The Norwegian ended last season’s campaign with United on a five-game winless streak.