Max Verstappen aims cheap shot at Lewis Hamilton with Fernando Alonso comment

The 2020 Formula One season gets underway in Australia in little over a month.

Max Verstappen has plenty of “respect” for what Lewis Hamilton as achieved in clinching six F1 world championships, but the Red Bull driver has suggested the Briton has been fortunate. Hamilton is dominated Formula One over the past six years since joining Mercedes.

Barring the thrilling 2016 season when Nico Rosberg won his one and only world title, Hamilton has been on top of the sport. Neither Ferrari or Red Bull have been able to get close to the British racing driver, while his current team-mate Valtteri Bottas has also struggled to keep up. He has put himself in the upper echelon of F1 drivers with only Michael Schumacher holding more world championships – a record Hamilton could equal come the end of this upcoming season. His dominance though has coincided with Mercedes’ record-breaking run having won the drivers and constructors titles for six consecutive years.

And Verstappen, who could become the youngest F1 champion if he wins this year, has played down Hamilton’s achievements. “Hamilton, Vettel and Leclerc are all great drivers. But they’re all very different,” told Auto Zeitung. “Lewis is very, very good. I respect him as a very strong racer. But as a driver you depend a lot on your car. “If Fernando Alonso had been in that Mercedes, he would have won.

“It is also about being with a team that can develop that sort of dominance.” Leclerc is seen as Vertappen’s long-term rival and the duo have been racing against each other even before entering Formula One. But Verstappen believes there are several young up-and-coming drivers who are capable of de-throning Lewis Hamilton in the near future. “Of course I grew up with him in karting and drove against him much longer than against other competitors,” he added.