Max Verstappen backs ‘party mode’ ban as Mercedes outshine Red Bull at Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is in favour of qualifying modes for engines being scrapped.

Max Verstappen is happy for the FIA to bring in a new rule which will effectively ban engine modes specifically designed for qualifying in F1. The Red Bull driver has been eight tenths of a second or more off the pace of Mercedes on Saturdays this season but sprung a surprise last weekend to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Verstappen looks likely to have to produce similar heroics in Spain this Sunday with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas leading the field in practice at the Circuit de Catalunya. The Mercedes duo will be able to get even more out of their engines in qualifying when special settings will be deployed to eke out extra performance from their W11s. The Spanish Grand Prix is poised to be the last race that will happen at, though, with so-called ‘party modes’ set to be banned from the meet in Belgium, scheduled for later this month. Verstappen was asked about the FIA’s decision to outlaw the special engine modes after plans to do so were revealed to all 10 teams on Thursday.

“Maybe it’s good because we are not really allowed to touch the car after qualifying except… engine modes, so probably if you want to go down that route then I think it’s good that you maybe get rid of [engine modes]as well,” said Verstappen. Verstappen was the third-fastest runner behind Bottas and Hamilton respectively in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 on Friday. The 22-year-old admitted it’s hard to compare how his Red Bull is performing now to testing in February due to the contrasting weather conditions. “All those things are a bit difficult to say because it’s so much warmer now,” said Verstappen. “Whatever you learn in winter testing is not really relevant.