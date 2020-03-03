Max Verstappen blasts Netflix Drive to Survive series and fires warning to Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has hit out at Netflix for the way he is portrayed in the new Drive to Survive series.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has blasted Netflix for how his portrayed in the new Drive to Survive series which was released last month. The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the 2019 campaign.

After a brilliant debut covering the 2018 season which drew stunning reviews, Netflix commission a second season. Ferrari and Mercedes were convinced to sign up to the latest 10-part series which was released last month. However, Verstappen felt he was portrayed in a bad light despite showing lots of maturity as he finished third in the Drivers’ Championship. “I don’t think it was the real me,” Verstappen told ABtalks. “The problem is they will always position you in a way they want. “It’s a series, whatever you say they will try to make you look reckless or try to make you into whatever fits the story of the series.

“The series is all about excitement and it needs to be exciting, so they position you and whatever fits to the episode. “You’re interviewed and they use the words also under different circumstances, so it never really fits. “I never really liked that. I prefer to just have a one-on-one interview with the person who would like to know me.” Verstappen felt he came across arrogant and believes the show is detrimental to his personal image.

“I like to be just myself,” he added. “I speak when I need to speak, and if I don’t have anything to say then I won’t say anything. “I don’t think I show a lot of emotion. I’m just easy going, but I’m also very determined to win. “I try to do everything for it because it’s my life, it’s my passion. Sometimes it might seem arrogant or whatever, but I’m there to win. “Everybody’s different, everybody works differently. But for me, that seems to work the best.” Verstappen is hoping to go one better this season by challenging Lewis Hamilton for the world title.