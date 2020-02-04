Max Verstappen fires warning to Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull ace plots Mercedes title fight

Max Verstappen has been tipped to dethrone F1 champion Lewis Hamilton one day.

Max Verstappen insists he can steal Lewis Hamilton’s F1 crown as long as Red Bull deliver a car capable of taking the fight to the reigning champion and Mercedes. Verstappen and Hamilton will get the 2020 F1 season underway in March when Melbourne plays host to the Australian Grand Prix.

Both drivers will see the race as an opportunity to lay down a marker for the campaign to come, during which Hamilton will be gunning for a fourth-straight World Drivers’ Championship. Verstappen will get a decent impression of where his car stands going into the season when winter testing takes place in Barcelona later this month. And he’s desperate for the soon-to-be unveiled RB16 to be up to scratch from the off as he has one last crack at replacing Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel as F1’s youngest ever champion. Asked if he can beat Hamilton, who secured his sixth title last year with relative ease, Verstappen told the BBC: “Yes. It is very car-dependent, of course.”

Hamilton is the standard-bearer in modern day F1, but Verstappen is keen to point out he’s not supernatural. “Lewis is very good,” Verstappen said. “He is definitely one of the best out there but he is not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God.” Mercedes driver Hamilton ended the 2019 season with 413 points after securing 11 wins and 17 podium finishes from 21 Grands Prix. Verstappen came home in third, behind the Brit’s Silver Arrows team-mate Valtteri Bottas, having amassed 278 points from three wins and nine podium finishes. The 22-year-old is looking to make it harder for Hamilton at every race in 2020, which he hopes will pay dividends come the business end of the season.