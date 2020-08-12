Max Verstappen gives explosive response on team radio to Lewis Hamilton order

Max Verstappen was battling Lewis Hamilton in the early stages of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen took exception to team orders from Red Bull urging him to back off the rear of Lewis Hamilton in the early stages of the race. Verstappen got off to a strong start as the lights went out for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Dutchman quickly moved ahead of Niko Hulkenberg to get on the back of Hamilton’s Mercedes. There was clearly a different strategy between Verstappen and the two Mercedes cars as well though as Verstappen started with the hard compound. That soon began to play into Verstappen’s advantage as he closed in on Hamilton’s car. But the Red Bull garage weren’t too keen on the 22-year-old getting in a battle with Hamilton on track.

Verstappen’s race engineers got on team radio asking him to “pull back” to help look after the tyres. And Verstappen made his feelings clear on what he thought of the order. “Mate – this is the only chance of being close to the Mercedes,” he said on team radio. “I’m not just sitting behind like a grandma!”

Mercedes eventually brought both Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton in to pits for fresh tyres as Verstappen took over the lead. The expectation at the start of the race was for teams to adopt a two-stop race but the tyre degradation had seemingly changed that. Hamilton and Bottas were complaining of tyre issues soon after their first stop with more than half the race remaining. But Verstappen was coping perfectly fine with the hard tyres he had one from the start of the race.