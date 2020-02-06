Max Verstappen gives verdict on cancelling the Chinese GP amid the coronavirus outbreak

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is cautious about the chances that the Chinese Grand Prix will go ahead this season as the country battles to deal with the current coronavirus outbreak. The issue is being monitored by F1 authorities but it is uncertain whether the race will go ahead this season.

The coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency, is scheduled to be discussed by the FIA and Formula One’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media on Wednesday. When asked about the current situation Verstappen insisted he wasn’t “too worried” at the moment as the race isn’t scheduled to take place until April. “At the moment, it doesn’t look good but it is a long way away,” Verstappen said. “I am not too worried about it. JUST IN: Lewis Hamilton handed boost in search of Ferrari seat as chief gives verdict on Schumacher

“We just wait for the decision and see what happens.” The Chinese Grand Prix is currently due to take place in Shanghai on April 19. China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country have now passed 20,000. DON’T MISS Valtteri Bottas the perfect team-mate as Lewis Hamilton eyes up Michael Schumacher record [COMMENT] Sebastian Vettel retirement prediction made by F1 chief Ross Brawn [COMMENT] Lewis Hamilton puts the brakes on a new Mercedes contract – ‘I don’t like rushing things’ [INTERVIEW]

The People’s Daily said there are now 20,438 cases confirmed on the Chinese mainland, with the death toll in China at 425. Verstappen’s boss Christian Horner said he “trusts the judgement” of the F1 authorities over whether it will be necessary to cancel the Chinese Grand Prix. The Red Bull team principal said he was confident F1 would “make the necessary due diligence about maybe delaying, postponing or cancelling the race.” However he went on to add that the team will be keeping “a very close eye on the situation.”

The FIA said last week it was “monitoring the evolving situation” and that it would “evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and take any action required to help protect the global motorsport community and the wider public.” Verstappen finished third in the drivers standings last season as Mercedes Lewis Hamilton won his sixth F1 title. The 22-year-old was due to enter the final year of his contract with Red Bull this season and many expected him to wait to see what the team’s new car was like before committing his future. However, in early January the young Dutchman signed a new deal which will keep him at the team until the end of the 2023 season. When he was asked if he can beat Hamilton in this upcoming season, he said: “Yes.