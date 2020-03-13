Max Verstappen picks out ‘crucial’ part of Lewis Hamilton battle as F1 title warning fired

Max Verstappen wants to raise his game and take the title fight to reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Max Verstappen believes a fast start to the season will be “crucial” if he’s to realise his aspirations of winning the F1 title. The Red Bull driver has Lewis Hamilton’s crown in his sights and will become the sport’s youngest ever champion should he achieve glory this year.

Verstappen’s new RB16 looked impressive during pre-season testing and he’s admitted ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix that he’s out to make history in 2020. The Dutchman finished third in the 2019 drivers’ standings following three wins and nine podium finishes – but now he wants more. “Our targets are a little bit higher this year,” said the 22-year-old, who will travelled to Melbourne as one of the pre-season favourites. “Winning – that is the target.” Red Bull have entered the second year of their agreement with engine suppliers Honda, who appeared to outperform their own expectations during the first 12 months of their partnership.

The pressure is now on for them to build on that, particularly with Mercedes refusing to stand still as they seek to continue their era of dominance. The Silver Arrows started the 2019 F1 season with a Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton one-two in Australia and that laid down the foundations for another title double. Verstappen wants to begin the 2020 campaign as well as possible as he gets set to scrap it out with Hamilton and the likes of Bottas, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. “I do believe we can [win the title], but we have to wait and see how competitive we are going to be at the beginning of the season,” Verstappen said. “Because that is going to be crucial.”