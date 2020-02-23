Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause confirmed as Mercedes given Lewis Hamilton hope

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has confirmed Max Verstappen has exit clauses in his new contract.

Max Verstappen could be permitted to walk away from Red Bull if certain criteria are not met. The Dutchman has been regularly linked with taking over from Lewis Hamilton when he leaves the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton is considering making the blockbuster move to Ferrari when his contract expires at the end of the year. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff would consider making an approach for Verstappen if his six-time world champion jumps ship. And the Austrian hinted Verstappen may be permitted to make the switch despite only recently penning a new four-year contract. Those rumours were confirmed by Red Bull chief Helmut Marko – but it all depends on the performance of their car. “There are some [exit clauses],” Marko told Auto Bild.

“But as long as we have a competitive engine, he has to drive with us. “The maximum gap between our engine and the top is two tenths of a second.” Wolff explained earlier this week how he still had hope of landing Verstappen. “I would be surprised if both of these young drivers have committed to their teams for five years and closed the door to everywhere else,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

“Contracts are often more complex than the media portrays.” Meanwhile, Marko is hopeful Verstappen can finish ahead of the pari of Ferraris again this season. “You just have to see how difficult it is now at Ferrari,” he said. “If Ferrari had also bet on one driver, Verstappen would not have been third in 2019. For us it is logical, because Verstappen has the routine that (Alex) Albon still does not.