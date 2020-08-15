Max Verstappen sent Spanish Grand Prix warning as Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton set pace

Max Verstappen is out to follow up last week’s Silverstone win by securing victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has a serious fight on his hands to secure victory at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in the eyes of F1 expert Martin Brundle. The Dutchman arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya this week on a high after claiming his first win of 2020 at Silverstone last weekend.

Verstappen’s relentlessness and tyre management, coupled with a superb Red Bull strategy, made up for a lack of pace in qualifying for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. And Brundle seems to think the 22-year-old and his team will be left having to pull it out of the bag once again on race day after watching Mercedes dominate practice on Friday. Valtteri Bottas topped the Free Practice 1 time sheets in Montmelo, with team-mate and drivers’ standings leader Lewis Hamilton fastest in his own W11 during Free Practice 2. Verstappen was the third-quickest runner in both of Friday’s practice session but a little over nine tenths of a second separated him from Bottas and then Hamilton.

Former Benetton and McLaren driver Brundle is confident Verstappen will be able to close the gap on Sunday but says Mercedes’ superiority is already ominous. “This is a chassis circuit, no doubt about it, because it’s dominated by the corners,” said Brundle on Sky Sports F1‘s coverage from Spain after FP1. “That Mercedes time from Valtteri Bottas is only 1.3 seconds off last year’s pole and the track’s dirty. It won’t be anywhere near qualifying preparation or fuel loads. It’s four tenths of a second per 10 kilos of fuel around here. It’s just a mighty fast time. “The Mercedes is plug and play. It’s gone. Verstappen won’t be nine tenths behind when it matters, but I’m afraid it does rather set the scene for the weekend.”