Maxine Carr ‘has been forced into hiding’

Soham killer Ian Huntley’s ex-fiancé Maxine Carr has reportedly been forced into hiding after details of her new identity were leaked online.

The former teaching assistant, 43, was jailed for providing murderer Huntley with a false alibi after the deaths of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Cambridgeshire in August 2002.

Carr, who is protected by a lifelong anonymity order, has now reportedly had details of her alleged alias, location and workplace posted online.

A photograph, which appears to be recent, was also said to be included in the leak.

The information has since been deleted from the internet but it is unclear at present whether Carr will need another new identity, the Sun reported.

Police were said to have moved Carr to a safe house after the leak and arrangements have reportedly been made to relocate her.

‘The authorities are determined that her new identity will not be seriously compromised,’ an insider said. ‘The posting blew her cover. It was as bad as it gets.’

Carr, from Grimsby, served 21 months of a three-and-a-half year sentence for providing Huntley with a false alibi after he murdered Holly and Jessica, both ten, in 2002.

The girls had been missing from their homes in Soham for 13 days when their bodies were found buried in Thetford Forest Park near the village of Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

Carr, who married in 2014, told police she had been with Huntley, 46, when the two young girls died – likely by asphyxiation – in the school caretaker’s home.

It emerged two weeks later that the former teaching assistant had been at a nightclub with another man at the time.

Huntley, who received two life sentences for the murders in 2003, eventually admitted the girls had died in his house after he invited them inside, but he insisted their deaths were accidental.

He had told them that Carr – who worked as a teaching assistant for their class at St Andrew’s Primary School – was in the house, but she had actually gone back to Grimsby to visit relatives.

Carr was jailed for three-and-a-half years for perverting the course of justice by covering for Huntley but only served half of her sentence.

She was given anonymity for life upon her release in 2004.

Carr has since married and her husband is said to be ‘absolutely besotted’ with her despite knowing about her past.

She also became a mother in 2014 – but her baby can never know her real name or how she protected Huntley.

The terms of the injunction are so stringent that the child cannot be told of their mother’s true identity or her role in covering for the killer.