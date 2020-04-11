‘Maybe We Don’t Need A Vaccine:’ Social Media Reacts To Hulk Hogan’s Instagram Post About COVID-19

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been active on social media since the coronavirus pandemic exploded in the U.S. Most of his posts have focused on promoting religion and “finding God” during this time, but his latest Instagram post has sparked some blowback online from people across social media.

In the post, Hogan suggested that the world doesn’t need a vaccine and compared the spread of COVID-19 to the 10 plagues that struck Egypt. The pandemic has taken away everything people “worship” in the world and Hogan says to use the time focusing on the “only thing in the world that matters. Jesus.”

It was the second such Instagram post from Hogan. Days earlier, he highlighted a Bible passage from the Book of Chronicles.

Hogan’s post was first met with largely positive feedback from his Instagram followers. Many commented with simply “amen” or praised the 1980’s wrestling icon for promoting religion in a way not unlike his promos at the height of his wrestling popularity.

It was up to over 62,000 likes and had around 2,800 total comments

The reaction on Twitter, however, was not as universally positive. While some on the platform echoed sentiments of Hogan’s Instagram followers, there were plenty of others who thought Hogan’s comments were borderline dangerous given the mounting number of COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.

Others simply poked fun at the idea of “The Hulkster” promoting Christianity on social media.