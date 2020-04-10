Mayor Of Paterson, New Jersey, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Andre Sayegh, mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He, in a Facebook video, said he was unwary of the source of contraction and that he didn’t exhibit symptoms consistent with that of COVID-19. He said he was in quarantine at his home.

“COVID-19 is a silent virus and I do not know exactly where I may have contracted it. I am not suffering from a fever or cough, but will continue to monitor for symptoms as I am now fully quarantined to my home,” he said.

Sayegh said his wife was also tested Tuesday and his children were being closely monitored. He urged people under his jurisdiction to maintain social distancing and follow the stay-at-home guidelines.

“I encourage all Patersonians to take this disease seriously and stay at home when possible,” he added.

He further said that despite maintaining social distancing over the last month, observing good hygiene, and even wearing a mask whenever in public, he has “fallen prey” to the virus. “But I am a fighter and will continue to do my job on behalf of the City of Paterson. I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress,” he said.

New Jersey has reported at least 44,416 positive cases as of Tuesday, with 1,232 total deaths, according to the state health department. The state government closed all public parks in an extension of the stay-at-home order Tuesday amid rising coronavirus cases.

Paterson is located in Passaic County, where there have been over 4,000 positive cases and 62 deaths. On a broader picture, the U.S. has as many as 399,081 positive cases as of Wednesday with 12,907 deaths, of which New York, currently the COVID-19 epicenter of the nation, accounts for 4,111.