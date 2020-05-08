McDonalds reduces the price of its McFlurry dessert to $2

McDonald’s Australia has reduced the price of its iconic McFlurry dessert to just $2.

The dessert was added to the chain’s value range last month.

The offer runs from 10.30am until midnight until May 13 across the country, excluding Western Australia.

All flavours – including Cadbury Creme Egg and Oreo – are included in the offer.

Mobile delivery and ordering are excluded from the deal.

McFlurrys typically retail for $5.

Social media users were shocked by the offer.

‘I went and got four last night without knowing they were $2 each,’ one person said.

Another said: ‘Yep, my fat a** didn’t need this, ordered way too many of these this week.’

A third said: ‘I wish I knew three hours ago when I was there.’

Staff said not many have taken advantage of the offer despite it being advertised on television.

‘We always talk about how no-one seems to knows that the $2 McFlurry deal exists,’ one worker told 7NEWS.com.au.

‘Considering that they’re normally just under $5, that’s a big saving.’