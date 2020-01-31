McGregor fight result: How did McGregor beat Donald Cerrone at UFC 246?

Conor McGregor returned to the octagon on Saturday night against Donald Cerrone – but how was the fight won at UFC 246?

Conor McGregor made his UFC return after 15 months out. Prior to the showdown with Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas, the Irishman was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Who won McGregor vs Cerrone? McGregor marked his return to the octagon in style. The Dublin fighter ended the bout at the T-Mobile Arena in just 40 seconds. McGregor’s win is his first since capturing his second UFC world title in November 2016.

Earlier this week, the ‘Notorious’ said he was aiming to “acquire rounds” against Cerrone. But McGregor came out of the blocks quickly to land a big left hand before connecting with a series of shoulders to the face. He then connected with a huge head-kick, causing ‘Cowboy’ to wobble. McGregor sealed his victory with a barrage of hits that send the American to the canvas, with referee Herb Dean waving off the contest inside a minute.

“The amount of records that man has… but one of the records he holds [is]the most head-kick knockouts. I’m so happy to be able to get him down with a head kick myself. So I’m very happy and proud tonight,” said McGregor. “The UFC, they can strip fighters and give to other fighters make-believe belts in order to replicate my champ-champ status. “But they can’t give knockout victories across multiple weight divisions, so there you go again. Etch my name in history one more time. “I like this weight division. I feel really good. God willing, I came out of here unscathed, I’m in shape. I don’t believe I’m there yet, though. I’ve still got work to do to get back to where I was.” In the wake of McGregor’s victory, fans have been flooding to social media to share their reactions.

One wrote on Twitter: “Conor Mcgregor back with a bang.” Another commented: “McGregor looked incredible at 170 tonight. Clearly, he CAN run his own camps.” A third added: “40 seconds is the fastest anyone has ever beaten Donald Cerrone. According to FightMetric, Cerrone landed 0 strikes. “So, just to recap, McGregor beat Cerrone (granted, 36 years old) faster than anyone without taking a single strike in the process. Not too shabby.” A fourth wrote: “Conor McGregor is back. He finishes Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone just 40 seconds into the 1st round.”

