McGregor fight streaming: How to watch the Conor McGregor fight – Where can I watch?

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone clash at UFC 246 tonight and Express Sport is on hand with all the live streaming information.

Conor McGregor returns to UFC action against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The welterweight clash will be McGregor’s first fight since the defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

What has been said? McGregor: “For me it’s not about money, it’s forever money now. No amount of money will stop my hunger to compete and entertain. “Too much money without an awareness of it can be dangerous. “It’s a wild game, I’m involved in so many businesses but there is no business like the fight business.”

Cerrone: “As far as a game plan, this is probably the strongest game plan I’ve ever had going into a fight. “Strongest team I’ve ever had. Usually, I just go in there and say ‘Oh let’s f**king rip it, let’s go’ but yeah we got a game plan. “And if the game plan doesn’t work, we’ve got a back-up game plan to go for that one.” UFC boss Dana White: “This fight is interesting in a lot of different levels.

“Obviously, Conor’s been out for a while. Conor has fought two times at 170. He’s got a win and a loss at 170. I believe in ring rust. “Cowboy Cerrone has gone on these two-fight skids before and come back. Cowboy Cerrone is almost one of those guys that needs something big to fight for.” How to watch the Conor McGregor fight Fans in the UK can stream UFC 246 on the BT Sport Box Office app.

The event costs £19.95 to book and coverage of the preliminary card begins at 1am GMT on Sunday morning. A description on the BT Sport website reads: “You can watch on Mac or PC or on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. “Got Chromecast or Airplay? You can watch on the big screen too. “If you’re an EE, O2 or Three customer, you can add the payment to your phone bill.”

What has been said?

How to watch the Conor McGregor fight