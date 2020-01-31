McGregor fight time tonight: What time is Conor McGregor fighting tonight?

Conor McGregor goes up against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 tonight – but what time does the fight start?

Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone will compete in the main event at UFC 246. The Irishman returns to octagon for the first time since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Cerrone is also looking to return to winning ways, after losing his last two fights against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. McGregor’s bout with Nurmagomedov was at lightweight but the 31-year-old is stepping up to welterweight at UFC 246. Ahead of the showdown with Cerrone, McGregor said: “I know I could have [made Cerrone cut down to lightweight]. “But I just don’t think he looks well at 155lbs. He does not look well at 155lbs. He’s a 170lb fighter.”

He added: “Why would I want someone to suffer? I don’t care. No. I beat him any way. I beat him at any weight. I beat him bleedin’, you know what I mean? “I beat him if I have the flu. So I don’t need that. “I just want to focus on my training and keep me sharp. You know, I don’t have to cut and then build and then cut. I’m happy where I’m at.” With McGregor vs Cerrone just a matter of hours away, Express Sport has rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

What time is Conor McGregor fighting? UFC 246 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This means the action will be live in the UK in the early hours of Sunday morning. The main event between McGregor and Cerrone is expected to start around 5.30am GMT. However, this time could vary depending on how the fight card unfolds. UK fans can watch UFC 246 live on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95.

UFC 246 full fight card Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (Welterweight) Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (Women’s Bantamweight) Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene (Heavyweight) Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso (Women’s Strawweight) Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (Lightweight) Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (Women’s Flyweight) Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (Featherweight) Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast (Lightweight) Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson (Featherweight) Sabina Mazo vs JJ Aldrich (Women’s Flyweight) Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov (Flyweight) Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne (Bantamweight) Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (Light Heavyweight)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone odds Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “This eagerly anticipated clash has been four years in the making and McGregor’s first in over 15 months and punters on Betfair Exchange are welcoming his return, making him the 4/11 favourite. “It’s odds-on at 2/11 that the fight won’t go the distance with McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ at 8/13 as UFC fans and punters alike appear to expect a successful night for the Irishman.” Connor McGregor – 4/11 Donald Cerrone – 11/4 McGregor by KO TKO or DQ – 8/13 McGregor by Dec / Tech Dec – 11/1 McGregor by Submission – 32/1 Cerrone by KO TKO or DQ – 9/1 Cerrone by Dec / Tech Dec – 14/1 Cerrone by Submission – 7/1 Draw or Technical Draw – 74/1

