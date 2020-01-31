McGregor vs Cerrone main event start time: When does Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 bout start?

McGregor vs Cerrone main event start time – Express Sport brings you everything you need to know about UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone, including what time the main event will get underway.

The first UFC event of a jam-packed 2020 takes place early on Sunday morning. Headlining UFC 246 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is none other than the promotion’s poster boy Conor McGregor.

The UFC’s first simultaneous two-weight champion will be welcomed back to the action by former lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone, whom he’ll meet in a welterweight match-up. McGregor’s clash with ‘Cowboy’ will be his first outing IN over 15 months, his last coming against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. In the co-main event of the evening, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will resume her pursuit of the 135lb crown against Amanda Nunes in her first outing since losing to Amanda Nunes last July. Former lightweight king and fan favourite Anthony Pettis also features on the card, taking on Brazil’s Diego Ferreira.

UFC 246 may not feature many household names for casual MMA fans, but it’s certainly thrown up several entertaining bouts. Here’s everything you need to know about the event: When and where is UFC 246 taking place? UFC 246 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, early on Sunday, January 19.

What channel is UFC 246 on? The main card and the preliminary fights will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office. Alternatively, if you don’t have BT Sport, you can watch the prelims on the UFC’s Fight Pass service. What time will UFC 246 start? The preliminary fights will get underway at 6:30pm ET and 3:30pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET and 7pm PT.

What time does UFC 246 start in the UK? The prelims will get underway at 11:30pm BST on Saturday, January 18. What time will UFC 246’s main card get underway in the UK? The main card will commence at 3:00am BST.

What time will UFC 246’s main event start? McGregor and Cerrone are expected to make their respective walks to the Octagon at around 5:30am BST (12:30am ET and 9:30pm PT). The Octagon walks could be later or earlier than 5:30am depending on whether the preceding fights go the distance or finish early. Can I watch UFC 246 online? Those wanting to watch McGregor vs Cerrone through their laptop or mobile device will be able to do so, but only if they’ve purchased the pay-per-view through BT Sport Office. The preliminary fights will be available to watch on the UFC’s Fight Pass service. Fight Pass is available to download or to stream at www.ufcfightpass.com

UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone fight card Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone – welterweight bout Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington – men’s bantamweight bout Maurice Greene vs Aleksei Oleinik – heavyweight bout Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso – women’s strawweight bout Diego Ferreira vs Anthony Pettis – lightweight bout Prelims Maycee Barber vs Roxanne Modafferi – women’s flyweight bout Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff – men’s featherweight bout Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast – lightweight bout Fight Pass Prelims Grant Dawson vs Chas Skelly – men’s featherweight bout – FIGHT OFF JJ Aldrich vs Sabina Mazo – women’s flyweight bout Askar Askarov vs Tim Elliott – men’s flyweight bout Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne – men’s bantamweight bout

UFC 246 Purses Conor McGregor: £2.3million ($3 million) (no win bonus) Donald Cerrone: £154,000 ($200,000) to show, £154,000 ($200,000) to win Holly Holm: £115,000 ($150,000) to show, £38,000 ($50,000) to win Raquel Pennington: £48,000 ($63,000) to show, £48,000 ($63,000) to win Alexey Oleynik: £57,000 ($75,000) to show, £57,000 ($75,000) to win Maurice Greene: £23,000 ($30,000) to show, £23,000 ($30,000) to win Anthony Pettis: £119,00 ($155,000) to show, £119,000 ($155,000) to win Diego Ferreira: £38,000 ($50,000) to show, £38,000 ($50,000) to win

