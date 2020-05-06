McMahon, Fearnley are Comm Games leaders

Gold medal winners Sharelle McMahon and Kurt Fearnley have been given leadership roles on Australia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games team.

The pair will join Australia’s chef de mission Petria Thomas and performance general manager Tim Mahon on the Australian team executive for the Birmingham Games.

Thomas said netballer McMahan and para-athlete Fearnley will bring invaluable leadership qualities to the team.

“Sharelle and Kurt both bring an enormous amount of experience and insight and they are both great Australian champions that our team will greatly benefit from,” Thomas said in a statement on Thursday.

“The respect they command within the Australian sporting community is immense.”

Australia plan to send to Birmingham one of its largest teams to compete at an overseas Games, with a forecast team size of 425 athletes across 19 sports.

Australia’s largest team for an away Commonwealth Games was 409 athletes at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.