Mean-spirited Remainers continue to deepen division in Britain with hashtag THICK

REMAINERS have branded Leave voters “thick” for choosing to leave the European Union, deliberately spreading hate and deepening the divisions which they continually blame Brexit for.

Thousands mocked Brexit-backing Britons for their “embarrassing celebrations” last night and the hashtag ‘thick’ began trending on Twitter. The insulting hashtag first emerged after videos circulated of Brexiteers outlining why they voted to Leave the European Union. One woman was heavily mocked for mistakenly saying “our courts will have the right to say what goes on – instead of Germany”, when the European Court of Justice is based in Luxembourg. But the trending hashtag soon spiralled into a barrage of ugly insults aimed at Leave Voters, which will do nothing to aid the national divide Remainers accuse Brexit of triggering.

Last night the BBC aired several interviews with Britons celebrating Brexit Day and one clip, of two women attending the bash at Parliament Square, started to be widely shared on social media. The video, of east Londoners Stacey and Tracey, showed the pair explaining why they were so happy Britain was leaving the EU on Friday night. The clip was then shared on Twitter under #thick, as people mocked the two women for their “brainless response” as one woman mistakenly said the European Court was based in Germany. One person wrote: “Ok so Brussels is in Germany now. There should be a law against #thick people voting and ruining a whole country!

“Can’t wait for all these people to realise how f****d they will be next year while the rich Brexiteers laugh at them. YOU WILL NOT BENEFIT FROM BREXIT.” Ironically the arrogant Twitter user was also wrong, as the European Court is based in Luxembourg. Other videos of Leave voters soon emerged under the hashtag, as people continued to mock their pro-Brexit comments. One person said: “So many clips circulating of Brexiteers outlining why they left and why they’re happy. #thick is the perfect word to describe them.

“At least it finally puts to bed the North-South argument. Clearly Northerners are the epitome of brainless.” Another person said: “Not as dismayed as I am to see the embarrassing celebrations from people who cannot even explain the benefits of Brexit. #thick” A third wrote: “Looking at some of the videos of the belters in London interviewed on TV last night celebrating Brexit, it’s no surprise that #thick is trending. “I’m not sure that there should be an automatic right to vote.”

But #thick soon turned into a wider attack against Brexiteers, as people began to use the hashtag to mock those celebrating Britain’s withdrawal from the EU last night. One person wrote: “People partying last night like it’s 1776 and you just freed yourselves from an Imperialistic nation bent on controlling every aspect of your lives through taxation and unjust laws. #thick” Another person said: “These kinda people shouldn’t be anywhere near a pen , especially when it comes to voting #thick.” One person wrote: “As previously stated I’m not generally into the name calling thing but if you voted LEAVE for immigration reasons when we already had control over most of our immigration then you are #thick.”

But many were furious at the comments and urged people to stop using such offensive language. One person urged Remainers to “embrace democracy”, and wrote: “The fact #thick is trending is only a reminder as to why Brexit succeeded in 2016. “Normal people are sick of being put down by pretentious, metropolitan left-liberals who see their opinion as the only smart or valid viewpoint, and treat those who disagree as idiots.” Helen Barnard, of The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “Some deeply unpleasant ridiculing of a few leaver voters vox-popped at celebrations at the moment, especially the lady who seems to be being used as a symbol of sneering.