Mecca reveals the five best-selling face masks for DIY home facials Zoe Foster Blake Go-To

Mecca reveals the five best-selling face masks for DIY home facials

Beauty fans have voted for their top five face masks for DIY home facials – including a $9 mask created by Zoe Foster Blake that promises ‘glowing skin in an instant’.

Australian beauty retailer Mecca shared a poll on Facebook asking customers to rank the top five face masks they’ve been using at home since salons shut on March 25 under social distancing laws designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The winner was Go-To’s ‘Transformazing Mask’, a $9 treatment made with natural ingredients like lime and plum which claims to hydrate, brighten and enhance skin’s natural radiance, making your face appear tauter and younger.

A $19 anti-ageing mask from cult Japanese brand Tatcha came second, followed by a $40 sheet infused with silk and 24 carat gold from luxury label 111Skin.

Voted best in Australia by hundreds of Mecca shoppers, Go-To’s $9 Transformazing Mask took the top spot for its unrivalled hydrating, radiance enhancing and tautness boosting benefits.

Promising ‘glowing, brighter skin in an instant’, the affordable sheet mask is laced with natural ingredients like lime and Kakadu plum, packed with vitamin C which supports the skin’s natural regeneration by quickly repairing damaged cells and hydrating healthy ones.

It also contains soothing niacinamide and hyadisine, an alternative to better known hyaluronic acid which deeply moisturises skin, reducing the severity of lines and wrinkles by making your complexion look plumper.

Mecca reviewers recommend running a jade roller over the mask for optimum absorption of moisture and nutrients, which reduces puffiness around the eyes and smooths out uneven skin tone.

A Brisbane customer said she used the mask on the morning of her wedding day and was delighted with the glow it left beneath her makeup.

Go-To skincare founder Zoe Foster Blake has been using products from her own range for weekly home facials to transform her skin, which has been going through ‘a bit of a s***y patch’ in isolation.

Tatcha’s $19 Luminous Dewy Skin Mask was the second most popular face mask among Mecca reviewers, thanks to its nourishing ingredients that leave skin plump, dewy and glowing for days afterward.

The mask is enriched with a serum of Japanese fermented green tea, rice and algae, all of which deeply penetrate the surface of the skin to prevent dehydration and reduce signs of ageing.

Reviewers recommend dampening skin with a facial mist or damp cloth before applying the mask for maximum absorption.

And with four sheets in every pack, it works out at less than $5 per home facial.

The Rose Gold hydro-gel mask from upscale line 111Skin was rated third by reviewers, who loved the soothing effect it had on irritated and inflamed complexions.

Infused with ingredients like 24 carat gold, silk amino acids and damask rose, the indulgent mask replenishes damaged skin, making it appear younger and clearer.

It comes with five star ratings and glowing reviews from customers including fashion designer Olivia Palermo, who uses 111Skin face masks and its $260 ‘Meso Infusion Overnight Mask’ to prep her skin ahead of premieres and runway shows.

Mecca reviewers recommend applying the mask straight from fridge for a soothing, cooling sensation that reduces redness and draws out angry blemishes.

Designed for young, acne-prone skin, Patchology’s $8 Get Dewy With It sheet mask was voted fourth by customers who loved how deeply hydrated their face looked, days after using it.

The mask works its magic in just 10 minutes, plumping skin with hyaluronic acid and sealing pores with rose of Jericho, a natural extract known as ‘the resurrection plant’ for its unparalleled ability to revive dull, dry skin to its original lustre.

Reviewers recommend prepping skin with an exfoliant or gentle peel before using the mask to ensure every bit of serum is soaked into pores.

Rounding out the top five was Karuna’s $13 Hydrating Face Mask, specially designed for sensitive skin.

The material is held together with a natural wood pulp that holds twice as much moisture as the synthetic materials typically used to bind sheet masks.

This allows moisture to seep deeper and faster into pores, hydrating skin to make it appear brighter and younger.

The mask gently exfoliates dead skin cells with ingredients like aloe vera and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B which soothes inflammation and irritation, balances uneven skin tone and softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Mecca reviewers recommend leaving the mask in the fridge overnight before applying to cool and draw out every drop of moisture, making your home facial a truly revitalising treat.

For extra absorption, soak the sheet in its sealed packet in a bowl of hot water for three to five minutes.