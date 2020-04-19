Meet The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’

If you enjoy watching “hot” individuals talk about their sex lives and previous relationships on television then you’re in for a treat. Netflix’s newest series, “Too Hot to Handle” dropped Friday with all eight episodes available for streaming.

The cast features a mix of physically fit people from all over the world, all in the 20s to 30s age range who hold a variety of different jobs, BuzzFeed reported. Here’s what we know about the cast.

Matthew Smith

According to Smith himself, the Colorado native is an actor, model and COO of a site called Dream Katchers Enterprise. His Instagram is full of photos of himself posing in fields, with horses, or other models and playing guitar. He also once appeared in an episode of “New Girl,” and was on “America’s Next Top Model.” His Christian faith is important to him as well.

Francesca Farago

A Canadian model and entrepreneur, Farago owns her own sustainable swimsuit line named after herself. She’s a proud vegan who frequently partners with Fashionova for modeling purposes.

Rhonda Paul

Paul is an Atlanta native and the owner of the jewelry store PureLuXX that sells men and women’s bracelets, chains and other accessories.

Haley Cureton

Cureton is a Southerner who is based in Florida. She seems to enjoy beaches and swimsuits, with several Instagram photos showing her posing in swimsuits by an ocean.

Harry Jowsey

Another entrepreneur on the show, Jowsey owns his own clothing line called, “Naughty Possoms” that sells hoodies, t-shirts and accessories. He’s an Australian native who has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger in the past.

Chloe Veitch

Veitch is potentially one of the youngest cast members on the series, celebrating her 21st birthday only recently. She is from Essex, England according to Elle, and previously won “Top Model U.K.”

Kelechi Dyke

Dyke, or “Kelz” as he likes to be called, is “trying to create memories that I won’t forget” according to his Instagram bio. The London native plays football for the London Warriors.

Sharron Townsend

Townsend is another professional model on the show. He has crowned Mr. Pennsylvania in 2018, according to The Sun.

David Birtwistle

Birtwistle is a loud and proud fitness and nutrition coach. He frequently posts workout routines, tips and photos of himself exercising on his Instagram. He is also the founder of Endeavour, which claims to be an “innovative program combining Nutrition, Fitness and action-based Performance Coaching for the everyday man.”

Nicole O’Brien

O’Brien is from Cork, Ireland and graduated from the University College Cork in November 2018. From the looks of her Instagram, she also enjoys traveling.