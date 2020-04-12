Meet The Woman Who Applied Makeup To Brad Pitt’s Butt For A Movie

Brad Pitt’s appearance on Drew and Jonathan Scott’s latest HGTV show, “Celebrity IOU,” came with a hilarious revelation. As New York Post reports, the “World War Z” star was working with the twin co-hosts to renovate his make-up artist’s home as a show of appreciation. At one point during the show, Pitt revealed just how close he and Jean Black had become during their nearly 30 years of friendship.

The awkward moment occurred on the set of his 1994 film “Legends of the Fall.” The movie follows the love triangle between two military brothers and their fallen brother’s fiancée, Rotten Tomatoes reports. The film is based on a novel by Jim Harrison and includes stars such as Henry Thomas, Julia Ormond and Anthony Hopkins.

Pitt, who had to act out a sex scene in the film, had a tan line on his rear end that needed to be evened out. That’s when Black came in. “When it comes up, we can’t really look each other in the eye,” Pitt revealed.

The renovation was his way of showing Black just how much he values her. Other stars she’s worked with include Julia Roberts and Josh Brolin. However, Pitt maintains that he’s her favorite.

“She’s family, we’re like brother and sister,” the 56-year-old explained. “She’s been that person I value so much in my life.”

And it may be safe to say that the actor has officially paid Black back for the butt makeup and her service to him over the years. Furthermore, when the work was done, Pitt seemed quite proud of the finished product.

“I’m extremely tactile. In fact, I prefer the design be more in the materiality than actual decor or decoration. Seeing how the materials relate to each other and the feeling you get living amongst them,” he said. “It was such a [expletive] box, this is amazing. It’s fantastic. I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen to this dump.”

Black was equally impressed and thankful for the star’s willingness to give.

“I’m really just so flabbergasted. It’s really very moving and I just so appreciate it.” she chimed in. “I know Brad’s generosity, it’s huge, but for him to do this, it’s really more than I ever thought could happen. I am so touched by this, I could really not thank you enough.”

Tune into Brad Pitt’s episode of Celebrity IOU on April 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.