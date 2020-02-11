Meghan and Harry drop major hint Canada to become home forever as they quit royal life

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been dropping hints they have chosen Canada to become their new forever home now they have stepped away from the Royal Family, expert Erin Hill claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to have spent the weeks since they unveiled their plans to renounce their senior royal roles in Canada with their baby son Archie. Royal commentators have suggested the Commonwealth nation is serving as a temporary base before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocate to the United States in the future. But People Magazine’s royal expert Erin Hill claimed Meghan and Harry have been steadily dropping hints they will be settling in Canada indefinitely.

Ms Hill said: “Meghan and Harry are promoting mental health awareness this week and they dedicated their Instagram story to Bell Let’s Talk. “That’s part of the phone company donating 5 cents for every person that tweets, retweets, hashtags mental health charities. “What was standing out about this was the fact they said they were happy to support it and the Canadian flag emoji.” Ms Hill continued: “Maybe it’s a little nod to their newfound patriotism to Canada.

“Promoting some Canada-specific initiatives in the past month really it’s just showing they’re laying the ground to establish roots there.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their support for the Bell Let’s Talk initiative with a story shared on their personal Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. The caption accompanying the story read: “We are so happy to be supporting Bell’s mental health campaign. “Each time you watch @bell_letstalk official video on Instagram, Bell will donate 5 cents towards Canadian mental health initiatives. So please share, please talk and be part of the solution.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also used their Instagram account to announce their plans to scale down the number of engagements carried out on behalf of the Queen in January. But after talks with Her Majesty, Prince Charles and Prince William, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry will no longer represent the Royal Family in an official capacity. Prince Harry renounced his honorary military titles and agreed to refund the royal purse of the £2.4million used last year to refurbish Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess, while confirming they will spend the majority of their time in North America, will still be able to use the Windsor Estate residence as their UK base. Meghan and Harry will also be able to maintain their HRH styles with the proviso they do not use it while on private engagements.