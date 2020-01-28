Meghan and Harry latest: Charles and William ‘reaching out’ with ‘love’ as concern grows

CONCERN behind Palace walls is said to be growing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as Charles and William seek to reach out and protect the couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have resigned from their roles as senior royals and retreated to Canada, where they hope to begin a new, quieter life. But their plans have proven dubious already, as the paparazzi culture and media intrusion in their new home proves more frightening than ever without the protection of the Royal Family.

The Sunday Times has reported sources close to the royal household saying Prince Charles and Prince William have been “reaching out” to the couple with “love and affection on standby”. Charles and William are said to be eager to let the couple know they are welcome to return to the UK without having to resume their official royal duties. The senior royals are now allegedly drawing up contingency plans to provide Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with a safe haven in the UK if things turn dangerous in Canada. Courtiers fear the pressure of media scrutiny on Vancouver Island, where the Sussexes are staying, will take a heavy toll on the already media-weary couple.

Sources have already claimed the couple is under severe strain after issuing a legal warning over media intrusion after Harry had just arrived in Canada to join his wife and their infant son, Archie. Meghan had been snapped by photographers hiding in bushes while out walking with Archie and their two dogs. A source said: “The palace is very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family. “They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: ‘Can we come back under your wing?’” The source added: “This is a looking ahead thing. There’s no timeline here. But everybody agrees that this is a fragile couple. Nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back.”

Under the historic deal thrashed out between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and surrender state funding, but keep their home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. They will repay the £2.4 million in taxpayer money used to refurb the home, but royal officials said the whole family were keen to keep the home open to the Sussexes as an easier place to protect them from scrutiny. A source said: “You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them. “They wouldn’t return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation.

“You see the way it has disintegrated over there in the last few days. “What is happening is that they are being told that there is love and affection on standby.” Currently, sources claim that Charles and William are trying to stay in touch with Harry, They said: “They are trying to rebuild the relationship between Charles and Harry and indeed between William and Harry. “They are phoning him and trying to talk to him and extending a friendly hand.”