Meghan and Harry send Instagram into meltdown with heartwarming update after UK comeback

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry sent Instagram into meltdown after posting a heartwarming update to their Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are carrying out their last royal duties before quitting the Royal Family to start a new and “financially independent” life in Canada. On Thursday they carried out their first joint royal engagement since announcing their plans in January, when they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. The event celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

Later, they posted a statement to their Sussex Royal account, which read: “Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. “By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. “These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. “The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night:

“‘The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. “‘The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all – the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges – as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.’ “Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. “Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards”

The post produced an outpouring of love from the royal couple’s loyal supporters. One wrote: “Just look at them, beautiful, charismatic, stunning, what a loss they are to us in the UK! “Anyway, it’s obvious they made the right decision for themselves. “They had no choice really since some cruel, sadistic, nasty and vindictive people have decided nothing they ever did would be good enough.

“Anyway, best wishes to the most stunning, and absolutely beautiful couple in the British RF!” Another enthused: “The BEAUTIFUL GENUINE SPIRIT this LOVELY couple RADIATES …is INDEED HEARTWARMING!!” While a third commented: “Gorgeous couple, both of you look amazing.”

The day after the awards ceremony, Harry will join Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing. Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the following day the Duchess will mark International Women’s Day. The Duke and Duchess will then join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, their last official appearance as HRHs.