Meghan and Harry to be replaced by THIS couple says poll – and the Queen would approve

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are most likely to be replaced by another royal couple according to an Express.co.uk – and the Queen would approve of their choice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, leaving the spotlight free for a new couple to take over. More than 1,000 people taking part in an Express.co.uk poll believe the replacements could be Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were the voters favourites to take over from Meghan and Harry.

The survey, asking “Who is most likely to replace Prince Harry and Meghan on royal duties?”, was carried out between 2.50pm to 8pm on January 22. It saw a total of 1,632 people participated in the voting. Of the people taking part, 69 percent believed Edward and Sophie could take over from the Sussexes. One person commented: “It is Sophie and Edward for me!”

Another added: “It’s no contest really.” Prince Edward is the Queen’s youngest child, he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. Sophie has worked with the Royal Family full-time for 18 years, with many claiming she is Her Majesty’s favourite. According to royal expert Phil Dampier, in the wake of Megxit, Sophie is the “perfect” person to take over some of the responsibilities which will be made available.

Mr Dampier added: “Prince Edward has kept a very low profile in recent years but his wife, Sophie, has become a star in her own right. “She is very close to Her Majesty and is a favourite of hers. “Now that her children are a bit older I think there could be a great role for her to play.” It comes as Sophie visited Sierra Leone to learn more about work being done to support survivors of sexual violence in conflict.

A fan wrote on Twitter: “The Countess of Wessex is a jewel in the royal crown.” Another added: “She is a vital member of the Monarchy.” One person tweeted: “Sophie Wessex has turned out to be a much underrated asset to the Royal Family. I really admire her.”

Other potential candidates include Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who came in second place with nine percent of the result (133 votes). Some voters thought the newest front line royal could be Lady Louise, Edward and Sophie’s eldest daughter. The 16-year-old received 121 votes in the poll, getting eight percent of votes.